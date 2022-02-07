Pondy Oxides Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 413.66 crore, up 41.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.66 crore in December 2021 up 41.39% from Rs. 292.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2021 up 344.33% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.09 crore in December 2021 up 221.25% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2020.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 24.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.47 in December 2020.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 61.30 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)