Pondy Oxides Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 372.22 crore, up 45.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.22 crore in December 2019 up 45.87% from Rs. 255.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2019 down 28.67% from Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2019 down 37.67% from Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2018.

Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 20.14 in December 2018.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 61.30 on January 07, 2015 (NSE)