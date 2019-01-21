Pondy Oxides Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 255.18 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.18 crore in December 2018 up 7.18% from Rs. 238.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2018 up 39.67% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2018 up 31.57% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2017.

Pondy Oxides EPS has increased to Rs. 20.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.42 in December 2017.

