    Pondy Oxides Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 324.94 crore, down 10.73% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.94 crore in June 2023 down 10.73% from Rs. 364.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 down 64.63% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2023 down 29.63% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2022.

    Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.98 in June 2022.

    Pondy Oxides shares closed at 473.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)

    Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.94436.83364.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.94436.83364.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.03380.82307.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.723.039.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.401.706.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.166.205.26
    Depreciation3.473.872.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2921.7817.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8819.4415.60
    Other Income1.151.221.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0220.6517.03
    Interest3.773.211.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2517.4515.49
    Exceptional Items--29.08--
    P/L Before Tax6.2546.5315.49
    Tax2.155.093.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.1041.4311.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.1041.4311.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.1041.4311.60
    Equity Share Capital11.6211.6211.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.5335.649.98
    Diluted EPS3.5335.64--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.5335.649.98
    Diluted EPS3.5335.64--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

