Pondy Oxides Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 324.94 crore, down 10.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.94 crore in June 2023 down 10.73% from Rs. 364.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 down 64.63% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2023 down 29.63% from Rs. 19.17 crore in June 2022.

Pondy Oxides EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.98 in June 2022.

Pondy Oxides shares closed at 473.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE)