Polytex India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 3.36% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 280.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Polytex India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Polytex India shares closed at 2.81 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.28% returns over the last 6 months and 440.38% over the last 12 months.