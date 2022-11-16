Polyspin Export Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 70.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 57.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.