Polyspin Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 117.36% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

    Polyspin Export shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.

    Polyspin Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3157.1369.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3157.1369.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.5129.8033.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.682.726.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.719.428.27
    Depreciation1.001.020.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7416.2517.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-2.082.65
    Other Income0.580.981.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.62-1.104.41
    Interest0.880.940.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-2.053.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-2.053.68
    Tax0.11-0.551.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-1.502.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-1.502.15
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.292.72
    Diluted EPS-0.370.292.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.292.72
    Diluted EPS-0.370.292.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
