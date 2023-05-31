Polyspin Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 117.36% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.
Polyspin Export shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.
|Polyspin Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.31
|57.13
|69.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.31
|57.13
|69.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.51
|29.80
|33.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.68
|2.72
|6.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.71
|9.42
|8.27
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.02
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.74
|16.25
|17.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-2.08
|2.65
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.98
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|-1.10
|4.41
|Interest
|0.88
|0.94
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-2.05
|3.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-2.05
|3.68
|Tax
|0.11
|-0.55
|1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-1.50
|2.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-1.50
|2.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.29
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.29
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.29
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.29
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited