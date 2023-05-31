Polyspin Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 117.36% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.