Polyspin Export Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.22 crore, down 21.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.22 crore in March 2020 down 21.63% from Rs. 47.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 26.87% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2019.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 95.80 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and -17.13% over the last 12 months.