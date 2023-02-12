Polyspin Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in December 2022 down 13.99% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 161.84% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 101.3% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2021.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 62.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.