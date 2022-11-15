English
    Polyspin Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 70.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.21% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

    Polyspin Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2021.

    Polyspin Export shares closed at 58.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -24.05% over the last 12 months.

    Polyspin Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.4063.5970.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.4063.5970.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2241.8135.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.53-5.576.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.588.058.90
    Depreciation1.020.990.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0615.9916.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.022.322.66
    Other Income1.850.991.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.823.304.23
    Interest0.590.901.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.232.403.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.232.403.21
    Tax0.190.660.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.041.742.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.041.742.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.110.890.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.152.632.34
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.292.19
    Diluted EPS2.682.292.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.292.19
    Diluted EPS2.682.292.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am