Polyspin Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 70.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.21% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

Polyspin Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2021.