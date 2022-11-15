Polyspin Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, down 7.24% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 70.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.21% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.
Polyspin Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in September 2021.
|Polyspin Export shares closed at 58.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -24.05% over the last 12 months.
|Polyspin Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.40
|63.59
|70.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.40
|63.59
|70.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.22
|41.81
|35.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|-5.57
|6.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.58
|8.05
|8.90
|Depreciation
|1.02
|0.99
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.06
|15.99
|16.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|2.32
|2.66
|Other Income
|1.85
|0.99
|1.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.82
|3.30
|4.23
|Interest
|0.59
|0.90
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.23
|2.40
|3.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.23
|2.40
|3.21
|Tax
|0.19
|0.66
|0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.04
|1.74
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.04
|1.74
|2.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.11
|0.89
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.15
|2.63
|2.34
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.68
|2.29
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.68
|2.29
|2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.68
|2.29
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.68
|2.29
|2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited