    Polyspin Export Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 93.69% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

    Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

    Polyspin Export shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3157.1369.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3157.1369.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.5129.8033.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.682.726.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.719.428.27
    Depreciation1.001.020.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7416.2517.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-2.082.65
    Other Income0.580.981.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.62-1.104.41
    Interest0.880.940.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-2.053.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-2.053.68
    Tax0.11-0.551.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-1.502.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-1.502.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.511.96-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.130.472.13
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.292.70
    Diluted EPS0.130.292.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.292.70
    Diluted EPS0.130.292.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

