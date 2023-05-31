Polyspin Export Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in March 2023 down 20.34% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 93.69% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 69.83% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 55.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.96% over the last 12 months.