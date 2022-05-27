Polyspin Export Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.44 crore, down 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.44 crore in March 2022 down 2.9% from Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022 down 9.29% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

Polyspin Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2021.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 67.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)