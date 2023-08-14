English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polyspin Export Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore in June 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 63.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 169.46% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 96.97% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    Polyspin Export shares closed at 53.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

    Polyspin Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.7055.3163.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.7055.3163.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1849.5141.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.44-16.68-5.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.507.718.05
    Depreciation1.041.000.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0013.7415.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.450.042.32
    Other Income0.540.580.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.623.30
    Interest1.070.880.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.98-0.262.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.98-0.262.40
    Tax-0.040.110.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.94-0.371.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.94-0.371.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.110.510.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.820.132.63
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.132.29
    Diluted EPS-1.820.132.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.132.29
    Diluted EPS-1.820.132.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Polyspin Export #Polyspin Exports #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!