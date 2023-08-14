Polyspin Export Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.70 crore in June 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 63.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 169.46% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 96.97% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 53.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.