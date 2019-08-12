Polyspin Export Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, down 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in June 2019 down 21.93% from Rs. 55.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 148.7% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2019 up 423.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

Polyspin Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2018.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 88.95 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.59% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.