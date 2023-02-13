Polyspin Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in December 2022 down 13.99% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 81.92% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 101.3% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.