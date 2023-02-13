English
    Polyspin Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyspin Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in December 2022 down 13.99% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 81.92% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 101.3% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

    Polyspin Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1365.4066.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1365.4066.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8038.2238.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.721.53-1.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.428.589.43
    Depreciation1.021.021.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2516.0616.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.08-0.023.05
    Other Income0.981.852.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.101.825.13
    Interest0.940.591.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.051.233.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.051.233.38
    Tax-0.550.190.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.501.042.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.501.042.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.961.110.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.472.152.58
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.292.682.43
    Diluted EPS0.292.682.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.292.682.43
    Diluted EPS0.292.682.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
