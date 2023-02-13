Polyspin Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in December 2022 down 13.99% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 81.92% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 101.3% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in December 2021.

Read More

Polyspin Export shares closed at 60.85 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.