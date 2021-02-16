Polyspin Export Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.51 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.51 crore in December 2020 up 47.36% from Rs. 43.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020 up 20.1% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2020 down 1.46% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2019.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2019.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 54.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.67% returns over the last 6 months and 85.10% over the last 12 months.