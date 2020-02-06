Polyspin Export Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore, down 34.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore in December 2019 down 34.45% from Rs. 65.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2019 down 13.07% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2019 down 10.74% from Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2018.

Polyspin Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.48 in December 2018.

Polyspin Export shares closed at 76.00 on February 04, 2020 (BSE)