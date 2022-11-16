Polyplex Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 410.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.36 crore in September 2022 down 79.64% from Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 212.30 crore in September 2021.

Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 60.01 in September 2021.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,758.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3.24% over the last 12 months.