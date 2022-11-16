 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polyplex Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 410.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.36 crore in September 2022 down 79.64% from Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 212.30 crore in September 2021.

Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 60.01 in September 2021.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,758.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3.24% over the last 12 months.

Polyplex Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 467.89 476.93 410.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 467.89 476.93 410.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.07 320.85 276.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.33 -22.12 -7.15
Power & Fuel 28.40 -- --
Employees Cost 22.89 26.51 29.41
Depreciation 11.88 11.31 12.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.70 77.85 68.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.62 62.53 30.80
Other Income 21.47 77.04 169.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.09 139.57 199.96
Interest 0.18 0.28 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.91 139.29 199.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.91 139.29 199.41
Tax 8.55 19.23 11.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.36 120.06 188.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.36 120.06 188.40
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.22 38.24 60.01
Diluted EPS 12.22 38.24 60.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.22 38.24 60.01
Diluted EPS 12.22 38.24 60.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022