    Polyplex Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 410.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.36 crore in September 2022 down 79.64% from Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 212.30 crore in September 2021.

    Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 60.01 in September 2021.

    Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,758.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 3.24% over the last 12 months.

    Polyplex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations467.89476.93410.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations467.89476.93410.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.07320.85276.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.33-22.12-7.15
    Power & Fuel28.40----
    Employees Cost22.8926.5129.41
    Depreciation11.8811.3112.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.7077.8568.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6262.5330.80
    Other Income21.4777.04169.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.09139.57199.96
    Interest0.180.280.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.91139.29199.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.91139.29199.41
    Tax8.5519.2311.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.36120.06188.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.36120.06188.40
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2238.2460.01
    Diluted EPS12.2238.2460.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2238.2460.01
    Diluted EPS12.2238.2460.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am