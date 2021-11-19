Polyplex Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 410.95 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.95 crore in September 2021 up 20.19% from Rs. 341.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2021 up 237.57% from Rs. 55.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.30 crore in September 2021 up 147.06% from Rs. 85.93 crore in September 2020.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 60.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.78 in September 2020.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,688.95 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)