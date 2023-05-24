Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore, down 35.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore in March 2023 down 35.19% from Rs. 514.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 106.15% from Rs. 183.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 100.1% from Rs. 223.14 crore in March 2022.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,519.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.