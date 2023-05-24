English
    Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore, down 35.19% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore in March 2023 down 35.19% from Rs. 514.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 106.15% from Rs. 183.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 100.1% from Rs. 223.14 crore in March 2022.

    Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,519.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.

    Polyplex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.49369.55514.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.49369.55514.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.40281.73288.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.35--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.89-7.4310.17
    Power & Fuel24.8228.6621.47
    Employees Cost23.3424.2021.54
    Depreciation12.4012.3313.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.2435.0168.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.82-5.3090.03
    Other Income5.19153.47119.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.63148.17209.64
    Interest0.110.140.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.74148.03209.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.74148.03209.15
    Tax-1.440.5225.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.30147.51183.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.30147.51183.85
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6046.9958.57
    Diluted EPS-3.6046.9958.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6046.9958.57
    Diluted EPS-3.6046.9958.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

