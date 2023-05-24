Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore, down 35.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 333.49 crore in March 2023 down 35.19% from Rs. 514.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 down 106.15% from Rs. 183.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 100.1% from Rs. 223.14 crore in March 2022.
Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,519.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.
|Polyplex Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|333.49
|369.55
|514.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|333.49
|369.55
|514.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|257.40
|281.73
|288.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.35
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.89
|-7.43
|10.17
|Power & Fuel
|24.82
|28.66
|21.47
|Employees Cost
|23.34
|24.20
|21.54
|Depreciation
|12.40
|12.33
|13.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.24
|35.01
|68.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.82
|-5.30
|90.03
|Other Income
|5.19
|153.47
|119.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.63
|148.17
|209.64
|Interest
|0.11
|0.14
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.74
|148.03
|209.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.74
|148.03
|209.15
|Tax
|-1.44
|0.52
|25.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.30
|147.51
|183.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.30
|147.51
|183.85
|Equity Share Capital
|31.39
|31.39
|31.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|46.99
|58.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|46.99
|58.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|46.99
|58.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|46.99
|58.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited