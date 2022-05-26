 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.60 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.60 crore in March 2022 up 45.53% from Rs. 353.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.85 crore in March 2022 down 43.73% from Rs. 326.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.14 crore in March 2022 down 36.86% from Rs. 353.41 crore in March 2021.

Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 104.08 in March 2021.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 2,124.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 78.91% over the last 12 months.

Polyplex Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.60 467.28 353.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.60 467.28 353.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 288.97 289.62 243.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.17 -9.40 -9.85
Power & Fuel 21.47 -- 17.21
Employees Cost 21.54 27.54 18.92
Depreciation 13.50 13.07 15.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.92 78.69 30.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.03 67.76 38.23
Other Income 119.61 47.79 300.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.64 115.55 338.38
Interest 0.49 0.56 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.15 114.99 337.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.15 114.99 337.80
Tax 25.30 17.87 11.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.85 97.12 326.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.85 97.12 326.74
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 58.57 30.94 104.08
Diluted EPS 58.57 30.94 104.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 58.57 30.94 104.08
Diluted EPS 58.57 30.94 104.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 11:22 am
