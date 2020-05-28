Polyplex Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.57 crore, down 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.57 crore in March 2020 down 10.52% from Rs. 337.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020 down 43.28% from Rs. 31.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in March 2020 up 0.41% from Rs. 48.80 crore in March 2019.

Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.77 in March 2019.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 410.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.94% returns over the last 6 months and -36.90% over the last 12 months.