 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Polyplex Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore, down 20.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 467.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.51 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 97.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2021.

Polyplex Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 369.55 467.89 467.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 369.55 467.89 467.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 281.73 305.07 289.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.35 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.43 25.33 -9.40
Power & Fuel 28.66 28.40 --
Employees Cost 24.20 22.89 27.54
Depreciation 12.33 11.88 13.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.01 48.70 78.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.30 25.62 67.76
Other Income 153.47 21.47 47.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.17 47.09 115.55
Interest 0.14 0.18 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.03 46.91 114.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.03 46.91 114.99
Tax 0.52 8.55 17.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.51 38.36 97.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.51 38.36 97.12
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.99 12.22 30.94
Diluted EPS 46.99 12.22 30.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.99 12.22 30.94
Diluted EPS 46.99 12.22 30.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited