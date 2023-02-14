Polyplex Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore, down 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 467.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.51 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 97.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2021.