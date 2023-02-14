English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Polyplex Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore, down 20.91% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 467.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.51 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 97.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2021.

    Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 46.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 30.94 in December 2021.

    Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,508.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.02% over the last 12 months.

    Polyplex Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.55467.89467.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.55467.89467.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.73305.07289.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.35----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.4325.33-9.40
    Power & Fuel28.6628.40--
    Employees Cost24.2022.8927.54
    Depreciation12.3311.8813.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0148.7078.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.3025.6267.76
    Other Income153.4721.4747.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.1747.09115.55
    Interest0.140.180.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.0346.91114.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax148.0346.91114.99
    Tax0.528.5517.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.5138.3697.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.5138.3697.12
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.9912.2230.94
    Diluted EPS46.9912.2230.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.9912.2230.94
    Diluted EPS46.9912.2230.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

