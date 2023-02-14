Polyplex Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore, down 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.55 crore in December 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 467.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.51 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 97.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.79% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2021.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 46.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 30.94 in December 2021.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,508.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.02% over the last 12 months.