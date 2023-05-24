English
    Polyplex Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.07 crore, down 11.6% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,667.07 crore in March 2023 down 11.6% from Rs. 1,885.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 95.9% from Rs. 185.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.52 crore in March 2023 down 72.85% from Rs. 440.20 crore in March 2022.

    Polyplex Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 59.18 in March 2022.

    Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,519.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.

    Polyplex Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,667.071,863.341,885.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,667.071,863.341,885.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials994.041,028.071,083.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.3665.6032.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks89.8566.52-91.78
    Power & Fuel132.18143.5297.10
    Employees Cost135.07119.87117.90
    Depreciation77.6575.1872.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.20336.17267.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.2828.41306.68
    Other Income64.1557.2161.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8785.62367.85
    Interest11.349.974.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5375.65363.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.5375.65363.04
    Tax10.26-8.4558.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2784.10304.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2784.10304.44
    Minority Interest-12.66-45.43-118.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.6138.67185.78
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4212.3259.18
    Diluted EPS2.4212.3259.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4212.3259.18
    Diluted EPS2.4212.3259.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am