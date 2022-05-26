 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polyplex Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,885.87 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,885.87 crore in March 2022 up 45.72% from Rs. 1,294.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.78 crore in March 2022 up 48.24% from Rs. 125.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 440.20 crore in March 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 321.22 crore in March 2021.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 59.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.92 in March 2021.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 2,124.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 78.91% over the last 12 months.

Polyplex Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,885.87 1,751.01 1,294.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,885.87 1,751.01 1,294.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,083.54 959.02 693.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.78 76.38 37.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -91.78 -81.40 -27.58
Power & Fuel 97.10 -- 71.32
Employees Cost 117.90 117.04 96.47
Depreciation 72.35 69.09 71.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.30 330.82 158.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.68 280.06 192.95
Other Income 61.17 88.52 57.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 367.85 368.58 250.22
Interest 4.81 4.13 4.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 363.04 364.45 246.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 363.04 364.45 246.02
Tax 58.60 59.17 41.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 304.44 305.28 204.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 304.44 305.28 204.87
Minority Interest -118.66 -129.82 -79.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 185.78 175.46 125.32
Equity Share Capital 31.39 31.39 31.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.18 55.89 39.92
Diluted EPS 59.18 55.89 39.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.18 55.89 39.92
Diluted EPS 59.18 55.89 39.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 26, 2022
