Polyplex Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,294.16 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,294.16 crore in March 2021 up 8.76% from Rs. 1,189.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.32 crore in March 2021 up 445.58% from Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.22 crore in March 2021 up 205.52% from Rs. 105.14 crore in March 2020.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 39.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2020.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,187.20 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.15% returns over the last 6 months and 195.95% over the last 12 months.