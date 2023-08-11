Polyplex Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,560.52 crore, down 23.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,560.52 crore in June 2023 down 23.22% from Rs. 2,032.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 down 101.67% from Rs. 187.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2023 down 83.06% from Rs. 434.73 crore in June 2022.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,255.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -45.85% over the last 12 months.