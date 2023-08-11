English
    Polyplex Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,560.52 crore, down 23.22% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polyplex Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,560.52 crore in June 2023 down 23.22% from Rs. 2,032.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 down 101.67% from Rs. 187.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.65 crore in June 2023 down 83.06% from Rs. 434.73 crore in June 2022.

    Polyplex Corp shares closed at 1,255.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -45.85% over the last 12 months.

    Polyplex Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,560.521,667.072,032.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,560.521,667.072,032.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials959.01994.041,252.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.3942.3647.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.6389.85-141.27
    Power & Fuel--132.18--
    Employees Cost133.92135.07124.79
    Depreciation74.6677.6571.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses320.34218.20389.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.43-22.28288.81
    Other Income12.4264.1574.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.0141.87363.53
    Interest11.8111.346.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8230.53356.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.8230.53356.92
    Tax-2.5110.2645.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.3120.27311.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.3120.27311.01
    Minority Interest7.19-12.66-123.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.127.61187.05
    Equity Share Capital31.3931.3931.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.992.4259.58
    Diluted EPS-0.992.4259.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.992.4259.58
    Diluted EPS-0.992.4259.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Polyplex Corp #Polyplex Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

