Polyplex Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,237.22 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,237.22 crore in December 2020 up 13.33% from Rs. 1,091.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.36 crore in December 2020 up 85.09% from Rs. 70.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.45 crore in December 2020 up 59.11% from Rs. 215.86 crore in December 2019.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 41.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 22.19 in December 2019.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 750.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 37.98% over the last 12 months.