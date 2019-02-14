Polyplex Corp Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,169.67 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,169.67 crore in December 2018 up 28.07% from Rs. 913.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.23 crore in December 2018 down 9.67% from Rs. 85.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.77 crore in December 2018 up 39.47% from Rs. 153.27 crore in December 2017.

Polyplex Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 24.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.70 in December 2017.

Polyplex Corp shares closed at 463.70 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.41% returns over the last 6 months and -7.64% over the last 12 months.