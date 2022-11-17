English
    Polymechplast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polymechplast Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore in September 2022 down 3.23% from Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 25.02% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 12.57% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

    Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

    Polymechplast shares closed at 76.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.04% over the last 12 months.

    Polymechplast Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5214.4021.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5214.4021.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3713.4614.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82-3.490.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.601.59
    Depreciation0.220.230.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.252.142.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.220.461.57
    Other Income0.160.140.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.601.65
    Interest0.130.090.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.250.511.52
    Exceptional Items-0.09----
    P/L Before Tax1.160.511.52
    Tax0.310.130.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.381.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.381.15
    Equity Share Capital5.605.604.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.530.682.40
    Diluted EPS1.530.682.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.530.682.40
    Diluted EPS1.530.682.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
