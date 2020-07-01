Polymechplast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore, down 32.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore in March 2020 down 32.52% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 up 17.52% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 up 28.13% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019.

Polymechplast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.

Polymechplast shares closed at 20.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.