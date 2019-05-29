Polymechplast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 17.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in March 2019 up 17.24% from Rs. 14.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 28.06% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 16.88% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

Polymechplast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2018.

Polymechplast shares closed at 35.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.