Polymechplast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in June 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 241.94% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 146.99% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

Polymechplast shares closed at 56.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -16.16% over the last 12 months.