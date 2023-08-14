English
    Polymechplast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polymechplast Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in June 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 14.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 241.94% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 146.99% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    Polymechplast shares closed at 56.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -16.16% over the last 12 months.

    Polymechplast Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2619.4814.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2619.4814.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5812.9513.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.002.48-3.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.491.60
    Depreciation0.230.230.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.792.202.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.800.130.46
    Other Income0.180.170.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.620.290.60
    Interest0.110.120.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.730.180.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.730.180.51
    Tax-0.18-0.040.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.540.220.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.540.220.38
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.970.390.68
    Diluted EPS-0.970.390.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.970.390.68
    Diluted EPS-0.970.390.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Polymechplast #Polymechplast Machines #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

