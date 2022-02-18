Polymechplast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore, up 31.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore in December 2021 up 31.48% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021 up 34.01% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021 up 27.41% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

Polymechplast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2020.

Polymechplast shares closed at 80.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)