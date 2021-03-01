Polymechplast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore, up 36.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.15 crore in December 2020 up 36.28% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 3.79% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020 up 8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

Polymechplast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2019.

Polymechplast shares closed at 34.30 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)