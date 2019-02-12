Polymechplast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2018 down 5.76% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 28.01% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 32.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.

Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2017.

Polymechplast shares closed at 38.75 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.65% returns over the last 6 months and 10.71% over the last 12 months.