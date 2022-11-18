Polymechplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.52 crore in September 2022 down 3.23% from Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 25.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 12.57% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Polymechplast shares closed at 74.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.18% over the last 12 months.