    Polymechplast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore, down 26.69% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Polymechplast Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore in March 2023 down 26.69% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 73.3% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 67.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2022.

    Polymechplast shares closed at 60.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.45% returns over the last 6 months and -25.65% over the last 12 months.

    Polymechplast Machines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4814.8126.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4814.8126.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9512.0018.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.48-1.191.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.481.95
    Depreciation0.230.240.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.202.202.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.091.20
    Other Income0.170.160.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.251.37
    Interest0.120.130.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.121.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.121.28
    Tax-0.040.030.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.090.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.090.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.220.090.82
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.151.44
    Diluted EPS0.390.151.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.151.44
    Diluted EPS0.390.151.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Polymechplast #Polymechplast Machines #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am