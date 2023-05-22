Polymechplast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore, down 26.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore in March 2023 down 26.69% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 73.3% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 67.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2022.

Polymechplast shares closed at 60.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.45% returns over the last 6 months and -25.65% over the last 12 months.