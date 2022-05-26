Polymechplast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore in March 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Polymechplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Polymechplast shares closed at 68.65 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and 71.20% over the last 12 months.