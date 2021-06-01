Polymechplast Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 88.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in March 2021 up 88.46% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 125.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021 up 89.02% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

Polymechplast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2020.

Polymechplast shares closed at 46.30 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.00% returns over the last 6 months and 108.56% over the last 12 months.