Polymechplast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.81 crore, down 34.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.81 crore in December 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 92.03% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 71.51% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.