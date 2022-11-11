 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polylink Polyme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polylink Polymers (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 25.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.

Polylink Polymers (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.35 14.03 10.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.35 14.03 10.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.57 11.21 8.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -0.35 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.66 0.58
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 1.95 1.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.33 -0.01
Other Income 0.10 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.45 0.08
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.43 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.43 0.05
Tax 0.05 0.11 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.32 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.32 0.04
Equity Share Capital 11.06 11.06 11.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.15 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.15 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.15 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.15 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

