    Polylink Polyme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polylink Polymers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Polylink Polyme shares closed at 25.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.

    Polylink Polymers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3514.0310.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3514.0310.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.5711.218.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.35-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.660.58
    Depreciation0.230.230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.591.951.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.33-0.01
    Other Income0.100.110.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.450.08
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.430.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.430.05
    Tax0.050.110.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.320.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.320.04
    Equity Share Capital11.0611.0611.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.150.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.150.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.150.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.150.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

