Polylink Polyme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polylink Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
Polylink Polyme shares closed at 25.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.35
|14.03
|10.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.35
|14.03
|10.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.57
|11.21
|8.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.35
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.66
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|1.95
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.33
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.45
|0.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.43
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.43
|0.05
|Tax
|0.05
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.32
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.32
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|11.06
|11.06
|11.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.15
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.15
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.15
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.15
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited