Polylink Polyme Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 25.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.