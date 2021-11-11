Polylink Polyme Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in September 2021 up 18.81% from Rs. 9.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 84.63% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2020.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 17.85 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.89% over the last 12 months.