Polylink Polyme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.45% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 35.50 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)