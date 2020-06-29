Polylink Polyme Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2020 down 8.49% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 up 344.68% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

Polylink Polyme EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 9.49 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and -24.74% over the last 12 months.