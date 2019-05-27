Polylink Polyme Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in March 2019 up 22.71% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 86.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 down 54.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

Polylink Polyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Polylink Polyme shares closed at 18.45 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.12% over the last 12 months.